2024 Farm Dog of the Year Contest Open

The 2024 Farm Bureau Farm Dog of the Year contest is now open to farmers nationwide. Entering its sixth year, the contest is sponsored by Purina and celebrates farm dogs and their roles they play in supporting and protecting farmers and ranchers across America.

The Farm Dog of the Year will win a year’s worth of Purina Pro Plan dog food and $5,000 in prize money as well as a professionally produced video. The winner will be recognized at the 2024 American Farm Bureau Federation Convention in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Additionally, the People’s Choice Pup will be returning for its fourth year. Several dogs will be shared on American Farm Bureau’s social media beginning in October and the public are invited to vote. The People’s Choice Pup winner will receive a $1,000 cash prize from Purina and bragging rights.

Desired attributes for the Farm Dog of the Year include helpfulness to the farmer and his/her family, playfulness and obedience.

Farm dog owners must be Farm Bureau members to enter their dogs in the competition. Prospective applicants who are not Farm Bureau members can visit here to become a member.

Eligibility guidelines and submission requirements are available here. Farm Dog of the Year nominations, which include written responses to questions, at least one still photo and a video clip (optional), must be received by July 14, 2023, for consideration. The Farm Bureau Farm Dog of the Year contest is sponsored by the American Farm Bureau Federation.

Click here to learn about Fit, the 2022 Farm Dog of the Year from Florida.