Accounting Assistant

Summary : This position is a support staff for the accounting department and works closely with the Director of Finance, Controller and Accountant – County Services. The purpose of this position is to support on all financial affairs including reviewing interim financial statements for county Farm Bureaus, maintaining the organizations overall accounting systems, procedures, and policies.

Essential Dut ies and Responsibilities.

Include the following and other duties as assigned

Prepares daily bank deposits for non-profit and for-profit entities

Review financial statements for accuracy and legal compliance

Prepare and file various tax returns

Review account postings for efficiency and accuracy

Organize and update financial records

Prepare documentation for external auditors

Ability to problem-solve payroll tax and sales tax-related questions

Ability to assist and train with QuickBooks, financial accounting, and payroll

We are seeking a self-motivated individual, analytical and has strong organizational skills. The ideal candidate has strong attention to detail, professional verbal, and written communication. Candidate must possess time management skills, accountability, prompt follow through and a solid understanding of bookkeeping and accounting principles.

Qualifications : To perform this job successfully, an individual must be able to perform each essential duty with a high degree of accuracy

Education and/Education : Associate degree in accounting or finance and a minimum of five years’ or more of accounting experience. Combination of education and experience.

Communication Skills : Ability to read and comprehend simple instructions, short correspondence, and memos. Ability to write simple correspondence. Ability to effectively present information in one-on-one and small group situations to county administrative assistants and home office personnel.

Mathematical Skills : Ability to apply basic mathematical concepts. Ability to work with mathematical operations related to daily tasks.

Reasoning Ability : Ability to apply commonsense understanding to carry out detailed but uninvolved written or oral instructions. Ability to deal with problems involving several concrete variables in standardized situations.

Physical Demands : The physical demands described here represent those that an employee must meet to successfully perform the essential functions of this job. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions. While performing the duties of this job, the employee is regularly required to sit and talk or hear. Specific vision abilities required by this job include close vision and the ability to adjust focus.

Work Environment: The work environment characteristics described here represent those employee encounters while performing the essential functions of this job. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions. The noise level in the work environment is usually quiet.

The above statements are intended to describe the general nature and level of work being performed. They are not intended to be construed as an exhaustive list of all the essential duties, responsibilities, and personnel requirements.

