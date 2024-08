We are looking forward to your attendance at the 83rd State Annual Meeting in Miramar Beach, FL, Oct. 30-Nov. 1, 2024! Connect with old friends, make new ones, and enjoy the wonderful setting of the Sandestin Golf & Beach Resort. The state annual meeting is the pinnacle of Florida Farm Bureau’s grassroots advocacy. Volunteer members will be celebrated, and delegate members will discuss and set policy that will guide the organization for the next year.