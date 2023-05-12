Director of State Legislative Affairs (Tallahassee)

This position manages and directs all activities of the State Legislative Affairs office. These include but are not limited to lobbying the state legislature, the Executive Office of the Governor, and state agencies; coordinating the Federation’s political activities on the state level; and educating/informing Farm Bureau members about legislative and political issues. This position is responsible for the office’s budget development and accountability. Strong verbal and written communication skills are essential as are team building and managerial skills.

Essential Duties and Responsibilities:

Managing Lobbying Efforts:

Setting legislative priorities as determined by the State Board of Directors;

Developing and implementing legislative strategies;

Developing relationships with elected officials and legislative staff;

Meeting with officials and staff on agricultural issues;

Manages Farm Bureau Day and related activities;

Representing Farm Bureau at political functions and receptions;

Coordinates lobbying efforts with Agricultural Coalition and other coalitions;

Developing relationships with other agricultural and business associations and companies;

Networking and sharing information as appropriate.

Developing Political Education and Grassroots Efforts:

Coordinating FARMPAC contributions;

Working with county Farm Bureau PACS;

Planning political education/campaign seminars for members;

Advising members running for office on campaign strategies;

Introducing candidates to allies in the lobbying arena;

Helping candidates establish contact with appropriate Farm Bureau leaders in their district;

Educating candidates on issues important to the agricultural industry;

Maintaining appropriate relationships with state political parties.

Communicating with Farm Bureau Members and Staff:

Overseeing “FFB Ag Watch”

Activating grassroots network on legislative issues through both general email alerts and/or targeted calls as appropriate;

Manages all state legislative activities of staff members;

Speaking at county Farm Bureau functions as requested;

Manages communications with all FB staff and members on legislative and political issues.

Miscellaneous:

Managing legislative office activities and staff;

Coordinating legislative activities at FFBF annual meeting;

Developing and implementing special projects as deemed appropriate.

Performs other duties as assigned.

Supervisory Responsibility: Carries out supervisory responsibilities in accordance with Florida Farm Bureau policies. Responsibilities include interviewing, hiring, and training employees; planning, assigning and directing work; appraising performance; rewarding and disciplining employees; addressing complaints and resolving problems.

Qualification Requirements: To perform this job successfully, an individual must be able to perform each essential duty satisfactorily. The requirements listed are representative of the knowledge, skill and/or ability required. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions. Must be able to travel as required.

Computer Skills: A basic knowledge of computers to include Microsoft Word, Outlook and Internet usage.

Education and/or Experience: Bachelor’s degree from four-year college or university with 5 to 7 years related experience or equivalent combination of education and experience. An agricultural background is preferred.

Language Skills: Ability to read, analyze and interpret legislation, general business periodicals, professional journals, technical procedures, or governmental regulations. Ability to write reports and business correspondence. Ability to effectively present information and respond to questions from legislators, legislative and association staff, members, media, and the general public.

Reasoning Ability: Ability to solve practical problem situations where only limited information exists. Ability to interpret a variety of instructions furnished in written, oral, diagram, or schedule form. Ability to rationally think through practical problems.

Licenses: Must possess a valid State of Florida driver’s license.

Physical Demands: The physical demands described here are representative of those that must be met by an employee in order to successfully perform the essential functions of this job. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

While performing the duties of this job, the employee is regularly required to sit; while using their hands to finger, handle, or feel objects, tools, or controls; talk and hear. The employee is occasionally required to stand and walk. Duties will require frequent day and/or overnight travel within state by auto; occasional out of state air travel.

The employee must regularly lift and/or move up to 10 pounds and occasionally lift and/or move up to 40 pounds. Specific vision abilities required by this job include close vision.

Work Environment: The work environment characteristics described here are representative of those an employee encounters while performing the essential functions of this job. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

The noise level in the work environment is usually quiet.

The above statements are intended to describe the general nature and level of work being performed. They are not intended to be construed as an exhaustive list of all the essential duties, responsibilities and requirements of personnel.