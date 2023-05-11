Membership Assistant (Gainesville)

As a member of the Field Services team, everyone is expected to personally always exhibit three standards: uncompromising integrity, unyielding work ethic and a positive attitude. Furthermore, our team members are energetic, high achievers with a genuine love for people and seek to consistently improve our personal and professional abilities.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES:

The duties of this position include, but are not limited to the following:

Work with our internal/external members, primarily via telephone and email, in resolving membership questions and/or concerns.

Process membership on a daily basis to ensure that membership data is accurate and up-to-date. This includes direct payments, county transmittals, transfers and returned mail.

Process mail and membership data changes and run payments through OCR (Optical Character Recognition) machine daily.

Work with IT Department on needed system changes.

Responsible for educating field personnel, county administrative assistants and agents on membership changes and updates.

Provide membership support as needed to county and state staff.

Provide mail labels and other requested information/documents as needed to county offices.

Develop membership marketing emails and communication content for promotion of membership.

Create membership education and promotion campaigns for state and county use.

Work closely with accounting staff to insure payment accuracy.

QUALIFICATIONS:

Possess excellent oral and written communication skills. Possess excellent time management and organizational skills. Exhibit excellent customer service and human relation skills. Ability to multi-task assignments with different deadlines while ensuring the accuracy of information to our internal/external customers. Possess good math, analytical and problem-solving skills.

SKILLS: Proficiency in email campaigns, Canva (or other design software), CRM databases, Storybrand ©, excel and word are required. Proficiency of the English language is required, and fluency in Spanish preferred.

EDUCATION: A bachelor’s degree in communications, marketing or business is preferred. Experience in customer service or customer relations is required.

The above statements are intended to describe the general nature and level of work being performed. They are not intended to be construed as an exhaustive list of all the essential duties, responsibilities, and personnel requirements.

No Phones Calls Please