The Membership Marketing Specialist is responsible for the promotion and acquisition of affinity partnerships for Florida Farm Bureau Federation. This position is highly integrated with daily service to members, county Farm Bureau staff and affinity partners. This position will oversee all marketing efforts related to tangible member benefits with the goal to provide valuable services to members while maintaining a profitable enterprise.

As a member of the Field Services team, everyone is expected to personally exhibit, at all times, three standards: uncompromising integrity, unyielding work ethic and a positive attitude. Furthermore, our team members are energetic, high achievers with a genuine love for people and seek to consistently improve our personal and professional abilities.

This position is required to travel the state with occasional overnight stays for meetings with affinity partners and working within a team with other Florida Farm Bureau personnel and departments to effectively market membership and benefits to the public. Travel is expected at least 4 days a month.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

The duties of this position include, but not limited to the following:

Develop and implement comprehensive promotional strategies through innovative messaging and marketing plans.

Increase the utilization of member benefits among current and future members.

Keep accurate and up-to-date records and reports as it relates to usage, payments, and budget.

Must be comfortable with talking to members as it relates to troubleshooting and service of the member benefits (daily).

Must be comfortable with engaging volunteer leaders for accurate feedback for acquisition of new benefits and analyze existing partnerships.

Must be comfortable with travel, some weekends, overnights, tabling events and attending meetings is required.

Responsible for achieving annual member benefit utilization and sales goals.

Maintain records and marketing materials on membership portal, social media, emails, designs, etc.

Conduct training and presentations on Florida Farm Bureau membership and member benefits to county Farm Bureaus and other organizations.

QUALIFICATION REQUIREMENTS:

To perform this job successfully, an individual must be able to perform each essential duty satisfactorily. The requirements listed below are representative of the knowledge, skill and/or ability required. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions. A clean driving record is required.

EDUCATION AND/OR EXPERIENCE:

Bachelor’s degree from a four-year college or university, or equivalent to education and experience is required. Being proficient in CRM’s (Customer Relationship Management), email services, Storybrand ©, Adobe creative cloud and excel is preferred. A bachelor’s degree with specialties in marketing, business or communications is preferred.

LANGUAGE SKILLS:

Ability to read and comprehend instructions, short correspondence, and memos. Ability to write professional correspondence. Ability to effectively present information in one-on-one and small group situations to members, customers, clients, and others in the organization. A working knowledge of Microsoft office suite and WordPress necessary. Fluency in Spanish preferred.

MATHEMATICAL SKILLS:

Ability to apply basic mathematical concepts and to work with mathematical operations related to daily tasks.

REASONING ABILITY:

Ability to apply commonsense understanding to carry out detailed written or oral instructions. Ability to deal with problems involving a few concrete variables in standardized situations.

PHYSICAL DEMANDS:

The physical demands described here are representative of those that must be met by an employee in order to successfully perform the essentials functions of the job. While performing the duties of the job the employee will be required to set up displays, stand for long periods with the display, handle or feel objects, tools, or controls to stoop, kneel or crouch.

The employee must frequently lift and/or move up to 50 pounds. Specific vision required by this job includes close vision, distance vision, peripheral vision, night vision for driving, depth perception, and the ability to adjust focus.

The above statements are intended to describe the general nature and level of work being performed. They are not intended to be construed as an exhaustive list of all the essential duties, responsibilities, and personnel requirements.

