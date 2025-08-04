2025 Annual Meeting Tentative Agenda

Monday, October 27

9 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Registration: Coquina Foyer

10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Council of Presidents: Coquina A, B, C

11:30 a.m.

YF&R Judges Orientation: Coquina G

12:30 – 3 p.m.

Excellence in Agriculture Award Presentations: Coquina F

12:30 – 1:30 p.m.

Discussion Meet Final Four: Round 1

Collegiate: Coquina G

YF&R: Coquina H

2 – 3 p.m.

Discussion Meet Final Four: Round 2

Collegiate: Coquina G

YF&R: Coquina H

2:30 – 3 p.m.

Credentials Committee: Manatee

3 – 4 p.m.

Opening Session: Coquina DE

First Reading of Resolutions

2:30 – 6 p.m.

Annual Meeting Showcase: Coquina Foyer

4 – 6 p.m.

Welcome Reception: Coquina Foyer

6:30 – 9 p.m.

President’s Celebration and Awards Banquet: Coquina DE

Welcome

County Recognition Program Awards

Dinner

Membership Awards

Member Benefit of the Year Award

Extension Professional of the Year Award

Young Farmers and Ranchers Awards

2024 Florida Farmer of the Year

Distinguished Service Awards

Tuesday, October 28

7 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Registration: Coquina Foyer

7:30 – 9 a.m.

Member Breakfast: Coquina DE

FAMA Awards

County Agent Recognition

Team Player of the Year Award

8:30 – 11:30 a.m. & 1 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Annual Meeting Showcase: Coquina Foyer

9:15 – 10:30 a.m.

Youth Speech Contest Finals: Coquina A, B, C

9:15 – 10 a.m.

Breakout Sessions: Coquina F, G, H

10:15 – 11 a.m.

Breakout Sessions: Coquina F, G, H

11:30 – 1 a.m.

Legislative Luncheon: Coquina DE

Legislator of the Year Awards

Youth Speech Contest Winner Presentation

1:15 – 2 p.m.

Breakout Sessions: Coquina F, G, H

2:15 – 4 p.m.

General Session: Coquina DE

Credentials Committee Report

President’s Annual Address

Excellence in Crop Advising Award

Newsperson of the Year Award

Volunteer Communicator of the Year Award

Second Reading of Resolutions

Directors Caucus (Even Numbered Districts)

4 – 5 p.m.

Women’s Annual Meeting: Coquina A, B, C

4:30 – 6 p.m.

Member Appreciation Reception: Oceanview Terrace

Free Evening to Enjoy the Local Area

Wednesday, October 29

7 – 9 a.m.

Registration: Coquina Foyer

7:30 – 9 a.m.

Commissioner’s Ag-Environmental Leadership Breakfast: Coquina DE

Award Recognition

2025 Florida Farmer of the Year Award

9 – 9:45 a.m.

Break to Check Out of Hotel Room

10 – 11:30 a.m.

Closing General Session: Coquina DE

Credentials Committee Report

Women’s Leadership Committee Introduction

District Caucus Report

Annual Meeting Minutes

Treasurer’s Report

Final Consideration of Resolutions

Final Consideration of Bylaw Amendments

Election of President

Donation Drawing Winners

Adjournment

Immediately Following Adjournment

State Board of Directors Meeting: Coquina AB