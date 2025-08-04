2025 Annual Meeting Tentative Agenda

Monday, October 27
9 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.
Registration: Coquina Foyer
10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Council of Presidents: Coquina A, B, C
11:30 a.m.
YF&R Judges Orientation: Coquina G
12:30 – 3 p.m.
Excellence in Agriculture Award Presentations: Coquina F
12:30 – 1:30 p.m.
Discussion Meet Final Four: Round 1
Collegiate: Coquina G
YF&R: Coquina H
2 – 3 p.m.
Discussion Meet Final Four: Round 2
Collegiate: Coquina G
YF&R: Coquina H
2:30 – 3 p.m.
Credentials Committee: Manatee
3 – 4 p.m.
Opening Session: Coquina DE
First Reading of Resolutions
2:30 – 6 p.m.
Annual Meeting Showcase: Coquina Foyer
4 – 6 p.m.
Welcome Reception: Coquina Foyer
6:30 – 9 p.m.
President’s Celebration and Awards Banquet: Coquina DE
Welcome
County Recognition Program Awards
Dinner
Membership Awards
Member Benefit of the Year Award
Extension Professional of the Year Award
Young Farmers and Ranchers Awards
2024 Florida Farmer of the Year
Distinguished Service Awards
Tuesday, October 28
7 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Registration: Coquina Foyer
7:30 – 9 a.m.
Member Breakfast: Coquina DE
FAMA Awards
County Agent Recognition
Team Player of the Year Award
8:30 – 11:30 a.m. & 1 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.
Annual Meeting Showcase: Coquina Foyer
9:15 – 10:30 a.m.
Youth Speech Contest Finals: Coquina A, B, C
9:15 – 10 a.m.
Breakout Sessions: Coquina F, G, H
10:15 – 11 a.m.
Breakout Sessions: Coquina F, G, H
11:30 – 1 a.m.
Legislative Luncheon: Coquina DE
Legislator of the Year Awards
Youth Speech Contest Winner Presentation
1:15 – 2 p.m.
Breakout Sessions: Coquina F, G, H
2:15 – 4 p.m.
General Session: Coquina DE
Credentials Committee Report
President’s Annual Address
Excellence in Crop Advising Award
Newsperson of the Year Award
Volunteer Communicator of the Year Award
Second Reading of Resolutions
Directors Caucus (Even Numbered Districts)
4 – 5 p.m.
Women’s Annual Meeting: Coquina A, B, C
4:30 – 6 p.m.
Member Appreciation Reception: Oceanview Terrace
Free Evening to Enjoy the Local Area
Wednesday, October 29
7 – 9 a.m.
Registration: Coquina Foyer
7:30 – 9 a.m.
Commissioner’s Ag-Environmental Leadership Breakfast: Coquina DE
Award Recognition
2025 Florida Farmer of the Year Award
9 – 9:45 a.m.
Break to Check Out of Hotel Room
10 – 11:30 a.m.
Closing General Session: Coquina DE
Credentials Committee Report
Women’s Leadership Committee Introduction
District Caucus Report
Annual Meeting Minutes
Treasurer’s Report
Final Consideration of Resolutions
Final Consideration of Bylaw Amendments
Election of President
Donation Drawing Winners
Adjournment
Immediately Following Adjournment
State Board of Directors Meeting: Coquina AB