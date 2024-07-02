2024 Legislative Session Update

July 2024 FloridAgriculture eNewsletter

Reflecting on recent events in Tallahassee, the 2024 legislative session concluded successfully in March. Although some priorities didn’t make it across the finish line, many budget and policy victories were achieved.

With the leadership of Florida Agricultural Commissioner Wilton Simpson, along with the support of Senate President Designate Ben Albritton and Speaker-Elect Danny Perez, as well as many other agricultural supporters in the House and Senate, there is great optimism for the upcoming 2025 legislative session beginning next March.

As Farm Bureau begins to build its legislative agenda for the 2025 session, members are encouraged to bring forward their issues as there could be options to address issues during the coming legislative session.

Legislative Affairs Director Tripp Hunter expresses his gratitude for the opportunity to represent such a vital industry in Tallahassee and looks forward to continuing to work to protect and advance Florida agriculture.