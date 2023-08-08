FarmBot Inspires Next Generation of Gardeners

August 2023 FloridAgriculture eNewsletter

With the generosity of a $5,000 grant from the Orange County Farm Bureau, the Lake Nona High School Agriscience program is now home to a FarmBot.

This is the first of its kind in Orange County, however, Orange County Farm Bureau President John Madison says the goal is to eventually place one in every high school that offers agricultural classes.

Having FarmBots in high schools can provide a hands-on project for students that encompasses STEM fields such as electronics, mechanical engineering, robotics, and soil science while educating those students about agricultural production.

Agriculture teacher and FFA advisor Justine Snyder said “technology like this shows students that agriculture is moving forward with technology.”

Read more about this cutting edge technology and how Lake Nona FFA Chapter is benefiting from this AI project here.