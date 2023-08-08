Enter to Win Ultimate Tailgate Prizes

August 2023 FloridAgriculture eNewsletter

Florida Farm Bureau Federation will celebrate football and agriculture by serving as the game-day sponsor for the Florida State University vs. Southern Miss game on Sept. 9 at Doak Campbell Stadium and again for the University of Florida homecoming game against Vanderbilt University on Oct. 7 at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.

Both tailgate events are free to the public and will provide football fans with an interactive agricultural experience that highlights assorted products grown statewide. The event will also include educational exhibits, games, food samples and activities for the whole family.

In addition to these interactive exhibits, you can also enter for a chance to win the ultimate tailgating prizes! These prizes include a 52 quart hard cooler, SONOS Roam speaker and 40 oz Stanely tumbler.

For more information on The Home Field AGvantage celebration and to register for an ultimate tailgate giveaway, visit https://thehomefieldagvantage.org/.