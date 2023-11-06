AFBF Convention Registration Open Now

Join your fellow Ag professionals and enthusiasts and attend the 2024 American Farm Bureau Federation’s Annual Convention in Salt Lake City, Utah, January 19-24, 2024. Farm Bureau members and non-members alike are welcome to be a part of our nation’s largest general Ag organization. At this celebration you will hear motivational keynote speakers, be able to cheer on our state award competitors, and interact with exhibitors while learning about their products on the trade show floor. Networking with fellow Ag leaders and attending educational sessions is also an important part of the AFBF Convention. Salt Lake City Farm Tours are on Saturday, January 20 and Tuesday, January 23 and are listed on the registration form.

Read more about the convention or register now here.