AFBF President Zippy Duvall Tours Florida Farms

April 2023 FloridAgriculture eNewsletter

American Farm Bureau President, Zippy Duvall traveled to Washington and Jackson Counties March 28-29 to discuss issues that Florida producers are facing and to explore the diversity of farming in the area. On Tuesday, along with Florida Farm Bureau President Jeb Smith, President Duvall spent the morning learning about the process and benefits of silvopasture and he participated in a roundtable discussion with peanut and cotton producers over lunch. The next stop was a cattle ranch in Chipley, owned by Washington County Farm Bureau President George Fisher, and then to the Enviva Pellet Mill in Cottondale.

To finish up the day, President Duvall spoke at the Washington County Farm Bureau Annual Meeting. Topics of his address included the importance of the upcoming Farm Bill, challenges with labor and Waters of the US (WOTUS). President Duvall said that with there being 260 newly elected officials that have never voted on a Farm Bill, it is critical for agriculture to continue the pressure to pass a Farm Bill to protect the livelihood of farming and ranching.

On Wednesday morning, President Duvall met with Farm Bureau leaders over breakfast to discuss the role county Farm Bureaus play in the legislative process. The next stop on day two was a visit to the UF/IFAS Peanut and Cattle Breeding Unit in Greenwood. The tour ended with a trip to Marianna where the group visited a Satsuma farm.

President Duvall said he appreciated the hospitality of the host counties, and he saw firsthand the hard work and dedication from the producers he met.

To view all the photos from the tour click here.