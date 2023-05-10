AgWATCH Session Recap

The Department of Agriculture Package Bill passed on the House and Senate floors unanimously. This bill is a multi-faceted, department/industry wide package that includes the Farm TEAM Card. This card is meant to provide a more streamlined process for producers to receive the agricultural sales tax exemptions they are given in our state. This bill is on its way to the Governor’s desk, and we will be providing more information soon on how to apply for your own Farm TEAM Card. To view additional information on the bill, click here.