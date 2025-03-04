Beneficial Ownership Information Filing Deadline Reinstated

March 2025 FloridAgriculture eNewsletter

A decision from the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas

(Court) on February 18, 2025, has reinstated the filing requirements

under the Corporate Transparency Act. Generally, most businesses

subject to the filing requirement will have to file their BOI with the

Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) by March 21, 2025.

The Court in January had initially issued a stay against enforcing any

of the regulations required to implement the BOI reporting scheme in

the case. However, the government appealed the decision and

requested a lift of the stay while its appeal was heard. The Court

granted the government’s requests.

FinCEN also intends to initiate a process this year to revise the BOI

reporting rule to reduce burden for lower-risk entities, including many

U.S. small businesses.

For more information, click here.