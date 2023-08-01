Celebrate National Watermelon Day

Watermelon is an iconic staple during hot summer months. It is grown in the western part of Florida, spanning from north Collier County all the way to Columbia County. The refreshing fruit available from late March until mid-July and again from October to December.

Florida is the top watermelon producing state in the U.S. It is responsible for 907 million pounds of watermelon produced annually, which accounts for 36% of the country’s domestic supply. In 2022, 25,000 acres of watermelon were planted in Florida and brought an estimated $192 million to the state’s economy.

Watermelon is a great summer treat but has also been a contributor to Guinness World Records. The largest watermelon ever grown weighed 350.5 pounds, surpassing the previous record holder by 42 pounds. A fifteen-pound watermelon was consumed in 23 minutes and 7.08 seconds.

More information about the refreshing melon can be found here. Try these fun recipes this summer from the Florida Farm & Family magazine.