Central Florida Farmers Encouraged to Attend the Landowner Assistant Expo

May 2024 FloridAgriculture e-Newsletter

The Central Florida Regional Planning Council in conjunction with the Highlands Soil and Water Conservation District is hosting a Landowner Assistance Expo on Tuesday, June 11, 2024, from 8:30 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. It will be held at the Bert J. Harris Agricultural Center Auditorium at 4509 George Boulevard, Sebring, FL 33875.

This is a great opportunity for farmers and ranchers in central Florida to network and learn about other potential sources of conservation or income outside of traditional farming practices.

Landowners, regardless of acreage size, in DeSoto, Glades, Hardee, Hendry, Highlands, Okeechobee, Osceola, and Polk Counties are encouraged to attend and participate in conversations related to technical assistance, cost-share opportunities, conservation easements, and the financial implications of each program. Outreach representatives will be on hand to provide brief overviews of local, State, Federal, and non-governmental programs and receive feedback from the attendees.

Lunch will be provided and served by the Highlands Soil and Water Conservation District.

Register here or contact Shiela McNamara for more information at 352-678-7015 or [email protected].