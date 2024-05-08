EPA cancels labels for Chlorpyrifos, Diazinon, and Malathion under the Endangered Species Act

May 2024 FloridAgriculture e-Newsletter

On April 2, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced changes to the pesticide labeling requirements of chlorpyrifos, diazinon, and malathion. Additionally, the EPA committed to issuing Endangered Species Protection Bulletins that set geographic limitations for these organophosphate insecticides, which will be available on Bulletins Live! Two.

Chlorpyrifos, diazinon, and malathion are commonly used to control foliage and soil insect pests. Pesticide products containing chlorpyrifos are registered for use in agricultural crops and on nonfood uses, such as ornamental plants, golf course turf, and as wood treatment. Diazinon is used on a variety of specialty crops and in cattle ear tags to control flies. There are no residential uses of chlorpyrifos or diazinon. Malathion is used in the production of a wide variety of food and feed crops to control many types of insects such as aphids, leafhoppers, and Japanese beetles, by home gardeners for outdoor residential uses, and for controlling mosquitos.

Bulletins for all three pesticides include restrictions on when to apply and restrictions on tank mixing. There are additional restrictions for the chemistries pertaining to run-off and drift, found here. Amended label guidance will be included in the next printing of product labels, with a 12-month existing stock provision. EPA requested and National Marines Fisheries Service (NMFS) granted an extension until August 2024 to implement the biological opinion (BiOp) with updates for labels with food uses. This will allow the EPA time to cancel all food uses except for the 11 food crops specified previously in EPA’s 2020 Chlorpyrifos Proposed Interim Decision (PID) (alfalfa, apple, asparagus, cherry (tart), citrus, cotton, peach, soybean, strawberry, sugar beet, and wheat (spring and winter)).

