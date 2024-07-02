Farm Bill Update  

July 2024 FloridAgriculture eNewsletter

On May 23rd, the House Agriculture Committee marked up their version of the Farm Bill during a debate that lasted 13 hours and contained many amendments. The bill passed out of committee with favorable votes from all Republicans on the committee and four Democrats. Florida Congresswoman Kat Cammack voted in favor and Congressman Darren Soto opposed the bill.

Most of the Farm Bill priorities of FFBF are contained within the bill, including:

Reference price increases and funding for other risk management tools

Funding for the specialty crop block grant program

Returning the Class I milk mover to the ‘higher of’ calculation

Codifying authority for USDA to utilize block grants for disaster funding, and

Continuation of the sugar policy

An amendment was offered to require a mandatory base update, but that amendment failed.

The House has turned their attention to appropriations for the summer, so there will likely not be any more movement in the House until the lame duck session at the end of the year. The Senate has not advanced any form of the Farm Bill within the Senate Ag Committee yet.

Director of National Affairs Lance Watson will keep members informed as more information becomes available.