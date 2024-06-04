FDACS Best Management Practices Manual Revision Process Update 

June 2024 FloridAgriculture eNewsletter

The FDACS Best Management Practices Manual revision process is still being conducted, with the Office of Agricultural Water Policy (OAWP) on track to complete updating the remaining 8 manuals by the end of 2024. The manuals that have been completed are cow/calf and sod. Manual revisions left are poultry, equine, specialty fruit and nut, dairy, nursery, citrus, VAC and livestock.

Florida Farm Bureau Federation staff will continue to participate and monitor the revision process on all upcoming manuals, provide comments and suggestions, as well as ensure that sustainable and industry acceptable practices are incorporated into the manuals with minimal governmental overreach. FFBF has also been very successful in recruiting and engaging its active members to participate in the manual revision process, representing their respective industry.