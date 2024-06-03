FFBF to Provide Public Comment on Dicamba Labeling

June 2024 FloridAgriculture eNewsletter

In February 2024, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) vacated the registration for over-the-top (OTT) use of three dicamba herbicides, XtendiMax, Engenia, and Tavium. Immediately following this vacatur, EPA issued an existing stocks order. This stated OTT dicamba products that were already in the United States and were packaged, labeled, and released for shipment prior to February 6, 2024, are approved for use in the manner they were previously labeled and in accordance with the end dates identified by the EPA based on location and crop.

EPA has since opened a public comment period regarding the 2025 Bayer dicamba label for dicamba-tolerant cotton and dicamba-tolerant soybeans. Please note that FFBF is monitoring the Federal Register and is anticipating the 2025 BASF label Notice of Receipt shortly.

To review FFBF’s comments posted for public comment, please click here.

Please contact the Ag Policy Department with any questions or comments.