FFBF Welcomes New Legislative Staff

July 2024 FloridAgriculture eNewsletter

Florida Farm Bureau welcomes two new staff members, Tripp Hunter and Lance Watson. Hunter is the Director of State Legislative Affairs and Watson the Director of National Legislative affairs. Both will be working out of the Tallahassee office.

About Tripp Hunter

Tripp Hunter was born and raised in Tallahassee, Florida, and has been immersed in agriculture from a young age. Growing up, he gained experience in various forms of agriculture, starting with the timber industry and later transitioning to the nursery production industry. He attended Auburn University, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in Agricultural Business and Economics. Hunter recently married his high-school sweetheart, Sarah, who is a second-grade teacher.

After college, Hunter greatly enjoyed working in production agriculture where he was an Operations Manager for Simpson Nurseries. He it was a tough decision but when an opportunity to enter the Government Affairs world representing the Florida Fruit and Vegetable Association arose, Hunter accepted.

He hit the ground running learning about industry issues and the legislative process. His passion for representing agricultural interests led him to his current role as the State Legislative Affairs Director for Florida Farm Bureau.

About Lance Watson

Lance Watson was born and raised in Quincy, Florida and is part of a fourth-generation farming family. Watson is a proud two-time graduate of Florida State University where he earned a bachelor’s degree in political science and history and a master’s degree in public policy. He has worked for U.S. Senator Marco Rubio, the Public Service Commission and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. Watson is married and has one son, Sterling Lance Watson III.