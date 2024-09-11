Florida Farm Bureau Welcomes New Assistant Director

September 2024 FloridAgriculture eNewsletter

Raulie Raulerson has been named the new Assistant Director of Local Government and Community Affairs. Raulerson joins the team with experience as the Environmental Administrator for the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Office of Agricultural Water Policy. Raulerson also has experience with the South Florida Water Management District and served as a research assistant with the National Council for Air and Stream Improvement.

Raulerson is a Florida native and has worked closely with agricultural producers on water

and environmental issues for the last 18 years of his career. He obtained his

Bachelor’s degree in biology from Florida State University and a master’s degree in

Software Engineering from the University of West Florida.

Raulerson resides in DeLand with his wife Rachel and is excited for the opportunity to

continue helping Farm Bureau members and agricultural producers in North Florida and

the Panhandle.