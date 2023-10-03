Growing Forward: Ivan Howard

Ivan Howard grew up in Immokalee, Fla. on his family’s farm. His father was a farmer and his mother was a teacher. Howard raises beef cattle and grass.

After receiving his master’s in polymer science engineering from the University of Florida, Howard continued his education and completed his MBA at Mercer University. He has worked in capital markets and banking for 27 years and has owned a cattle ranch in Hendry County for 20 years. Howard is the executive director at Banco Santander, a European bank focused on private banking. He has served as head of the Hendry County Farm Service Agency board for five years and is on the biomedical engineering external advisory board for UF and serves as a Tenon Medical board member.

Howard’s parents were active Farm Bureau members, serving in various roles in the community and on the county board. Howard has been actively involved with the Collier County Farm Bureau for five years and now serves as the Collier County president. He has enjoyed watching young people in his community show interest in agriculture and partake in various programs, like the Young Farmers & Ranchers.

“Our Young Farmers & Ranchers program is really important,” said Howard. “Ag throughout the country is shrinking rapidly and will continue to do so if we don’t get our young people involved.”

One of Howard’s favorite Farm Bureau events is their county annual meeting. This meeting is a great opportunity to mingle with other members, learn more about the benefits Farm Bureau offers and focus on community outreach efforts.

Howard continues to grow agriculture forward in his leadership roles and in the community. He strongly urges young people in Collier County to get involved in local agriculture programs and emphasizes the importance of agricultural education.

“The future of the industry is the younger generation,” said Howard. “The state and other agencies are taking land out of ag production. We need to emphasize the importance of ag in our communities and support innovative technologies and growth in the industry.”