Growing Forward: Stormie Bigham, Jackson County

May 2023 FloridAgriculture eNewsletter

Stormie Bigham

Women’s Leadership Committee , District 1

Although she did not grow up on a farm, Stormie Bigham has been welcomed with open arms in the agricultural community. After marrying a rancher, Bigham worked as the bookkeeper for the family farm. In 2006, they sold the farm in Sumter County, and over the span of three years, moved their beef cattle operation to Jackson County. After the move, Bigham worked as the bookkeeper for the Jackson County Cattlemen’s Association. In addition to cattle, the farm grew hay and seed.

Although Bigham and her family had been Farm Bureau members for years, they did not become as actively involved until their move to Jackson County. Bigham was approached by her Farm Bureau district field representative about joining the Women’s Leadership Committee and started her new role in January 2020. Due to COVID-19, Bigham was unable to meet her fellow committee members in person until December 2020. The committee met quarterly over virtual Zoom meetings and by the time they were able to meet face-to-face Bigham felt like she already knew everyone and felt connected with her fellow committee members. She relishes the opportunities Farm Bureau has provided her to grow her knowledge of agriculture and hone her leadership skills.

“I love the fellowship we have in Farm Bureau and the opportunity to work with other women and educate them about the importance of agriculture,” said Bigham.

One of Bigham’s favorite events that her county Farm Bureau participates in is the two-day Panhandle Watermelon Festival. Hosted in late June, the festival offers free entertainment for families, including a concert. Bigham’s county Farm Bureau has a booth every year to recruit new members and educate attendees about the benefits of being a Farn Bureau member.

“We set out FAMA products and a photo booth with a tractor and flowers,” said Bigham. “We had over 10,000 people attend last year, and a lot of traffic come through our booth.”

Bigham is continuously educating those around her about the many benefits of Farm Bureau and the importance of agriculture in their community through various outreach opportunities and events.

“I am growing forward by not only expanding my knowledge of agriculture in our state but educating others and helping them grow forward in their knowledge and understanding as well.”