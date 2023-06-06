June 2023 FloridAgriculture eNewsletter

Calling Florida Farmers and Ranchers: Join our Fight Against Food Insecurity and Help us feed Florida with Florida-Grown products!

Florida Farm Bureau has united with Feeding Florida to ensure that fresh, Florida grown products reach food-insecure families in local communities statewide.

Florida Farm Bureau has donated $100,000 to Feeding Florida for the purchase of fresh food products directly from Florida farms. If you are interested in participating in this project, simply provide your farm’s contact information and available commodities by clicking here. Your products will be distributed through Feeding Florida’s nine food banks across the state, making a real impact to families facing food insecurity.

Don’t miss this opportunity to provide your farm-fresh product to Florida communities! Provide your information here by June 9, 2023.