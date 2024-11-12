Members Complete Grassroots Policy Process

November 2024 FloridAgriculture eNewsletter

Delegates from nearly 60 county Farm Bureaus convened at the 83rd Florida Farm Bureau Federation (FFBF) Annual Meeting Oct. 30 – Nov. 1, 2024, to finalize the public policy of the Federation. Policy amendments and new resolutions rising from the county level through the State Advisory Committees were discussed and ultimately ratified unanimously by the voting delegates.

The strategic priorities of Farm Bureau are Advocacy, Membership, Public Awareness and Profitability of Agriculture, and this member-ratified policy serves as the foundation for all of Farm Bureau’s advocacy efforts. Policies with national implications are forwarded to the American Farm Bureau Federation (AFBF) as resolutions for AFBF policy, and over the past year, policies originating in Florida have spurred legislative engagement in Tallahassee and Washington, D.C., letters from FFBF and AFBF to regulatory agencies such as the U.S. Dept. of Agriculture, the U.S. Dept. of Labor and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), and support for candidates, grants, initiatives and appointments that will enhance agriculture’s viability.

As we reflect on the conclusion of our state policy development process, FFBF staff will implement the policy changes in the coming year. Each of these implementation opportunities allows staff to present a unified message, collectively as The Voice of Agriculture.

For more information on Farm Bureau’s policy process, please contact the Agricultural Policy Department at 352.374.1543.