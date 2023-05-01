National Affairs Coordinator (Gainesville)

DUTIES and RESPONSIBILITIES:

Works closely with assigned advisory committees, sets meeting dates and agendas, maintains accurate minutes of the meetings. Must have the ability to build consensus among members to reach policy objectives.

Must have the ability to grasp agricultural related policy initiatives, programs and/or agency rules and communicate effectively with other staff and/or members. Must be capable of working with volunteers to achieve policy and legislative goals.

Should have sound communications skills including both speaking and written types of delivery. Must be capable of developing, preparing and presenting reports to staff, membership or others on various agricultural related issues. Must possess necessary computer skills to compile and present data in a variety of formats.

Should have ability to deal with the media through interviews and written comments.

QUALIFICATION REQUIREMENTS: To perform this job successfully, an individual must be able to perform each essential duty satisfactorily. The requirements listed below are

representative of the knowledge, skill, and/or ability required. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

EDUCATION and/or EXPERIENCE: Bachelor’s degree from four-year College or University with 1 to 3 years related experience or equivalent combination of education and experience.

LANGUAGE SKILLS: Ability to read, analyze, and interpret general business periodicals, professional journals, technical procedures, or governmental regulations. Ability to write reports and business correspondence. Ability to effectively present information and respond to questions from groups of managers, members, and the general public.

REASONING ABILITY: Ability to solve practical business problems and interpret a variety of instructions and information furnished in written, oral, or other forms.

PHYSICAL DEMANDS: The physical demands described here are representative of those that must be met by an employee in order to successfully perform the essential functions of this job. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions. While performing the duties of this job, the employee is regularly required to sit and talk or hear. Travel by automobile and air are required to perform this job. Specific vision abilities required by this job include close vision.

WORK ENVIRONMENT: The work environment characteristics described here are representative of those an employee encounters while performing the essential functions of this job. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions. The noise level in the work environment is usually quiet.

The above statements are intended to describe the general nature and level of work being performed.

They are not intended to be construed as an exhaustive list of all the essential duties, responsibilities and requirements of personnel.

No Phones Calls Please.