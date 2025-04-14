New H-2A Member Benefit Available

April 2025 FloridAgriculture eNewsletter

Florida Farm Bureau Federation has partnered with the Florida Fruit and Vegetable Association (FFVA) to provide H-2A filing services to members. Florida Farm Bureau members have access to FFVA’s experienced team, who can assist with filing H-2A applications and securing the seasonal workforce for operational needs.

To be eligible for H-2A filing services, Florida Farm Bureau members must be in good standing and a principal member of the corporate entity to be listed as the employer on the H-2A applications. Such corporate entities must meet the definition of “Fixed-Site Employer” as defined in the U.S. Department of Labor’s H-2A program regulations at 20 C.F.R. § 655.103(b).

As an H-2A filing agent for administrative purposes only, FFVA will prepare and submit the following H- 2A labor certification and visa petition materials on employers’ behalf pursuant to all H-2A program regulations:

Form ETA-790A – Agricultural Clearance Order (H-2A Job Order)

H-2A job orders must be submitted 75 to 60 days before the employer’s first date of need. Employers should contact FFVA at least 90 days before the date of need for time to prepare the application.

Form ETA-9142A – H-2A Application for Temporary Employment Certification I-129 – Petition for Nonimmigrant Worker (Visa Petition)

Once visa approval has been issued by USCIS, FFVA’s H-2A Services will be considered complete, though FFVA may be available to assist with ancillary matters.

The employer is responsible for recruiting workers and for coordinating consular processing. FFVA does not provide or engage in recruitment services but will assist employers in identifying a recruitment or consular processing service if needed.

For more information or to get started with H-2A services, please email [email protected].