New Heat Regulation to Protect Outdoor Workers

August 2024 FloridAgriculture eNewsletter

On July 2, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) released a proposed rule which they believe will help protect workers from extreme heat. If the rule is finalized, the agency estimates it could help protect more than 36 million workers in outdoor and indoor settings and help reduce heat related injuries, illnesses and deaths in the workplace.

This policy runs the severe risk of having a negative impact on the Florida agricultural community and its production.

For instance, the proposed rule states that when an 80-degree heat index threshold is reached, employees must take mandatory breaks and when the heat index reaches 90 degrees, breaks of 15 minutes every two hours would be mandatory. With the high temperatures across Florida, this will impact constrained harvest windows for year-round specialty crops like nurseries, fruits and vegetables.

“There are initial concerns over the breadth and depth of the rule,” said Lance Watson, Florida Farm Bureau Director of National Legislative Affairs. “We are reviewing and gathering feedback from our members before commenting.”

Members can read about the proposed ruling here. Any questions or concerns can be directed to Lance Watson.