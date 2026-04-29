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Florida Farm Bureau

Rural Recharge Ep 37: Bob Hochmuth – A Hall of Fame Partnership

In episode 37 of the Rural Recharge podcast, Florida Farm Bureau President Jeb S. Smith sits down with Bob Hochmuth, the Center Director for the UF/IFAS North Florida Research & Educational Center. They explore how Florida farmers and ranchers are leading the way in responsible environmental practices through the 25-year legacy of the Suwannee CARES program and reflect on Hochmuth’s induction into the National Association of County Agricultural Agents (NACAA) Hall of Fame. 

FFBF President Jeb S. Smith and Bob Hochmuth stand outdoors in front of the UF/IFAS North Florida Research and Education Center.
Florida Farm Bureau President Jeb S. Smith with Bob Hochmuth, a nationally recognized UF/IFAS Extension leader whose career has helped shape Florida agriculture.

Hochmuth grew up on his family’s large vegetable farm on Maryland’s Eastern Shore, where he earned lessons that would guide his career: work hard, study hard and always respect the people who feed the world. That foundation led him to earn his bachelor’s degree in Extension education and master’s degree in entomology from the University of Maryland before beginning his Extension career in Delaware in 1982.  

In 1988, Hochmuth accepted a regional vegetable Extension position that brought him and his young family to Florida’s Suwannee Valley. What followed was a decades-long career expanding the region’s specialty crop production, introducing growers to new technologies and helping them follow updated environmental guidelines. Under Hochmuth’s leadership, the UF/IFAS North Florida Research and Education Center evolved into a hub for applied science and community engagement. 

Hochmuth was the first Florida Farm Bureau Extension Professional of the Year award recipient in 2017. He was inducted into the NACAA Hall of Fame in 2025- the organization’s highest honor created to recognize county agricultural agents for their dedication, leadership, humanitarian service and association involvement at the state and national levels. “I don’t think I’d be a Hall of Fame county agent if I didn’t have a Hall of Fame group of farmers,” Hochmuth said.  

Hochmuth has been a driving force behind the Florida Farm Bureau Federation and UF/IFAS partnership Suwannee CARES event that will be celebrating its 25th anniversary on May 7, 2026. He recounts how CARES was born from collaboration among Florida Farm Bureau, farmers, regulatory agencies and Extension, and how it has grown into one of Florida’s most visible and respected programs recognizing farmers who implement Best Management Practices (BMPs) to protect natural resources. “Recognizing the farmers that are doing an outstanding job of environmental stewardship is the keystone of the evening,” Hochmuth said. 

Meet the farmers leading the way in protecting our soil and water and enjoy their locally grown food at the 25th anniversary Suwannee CARES dinner on May 7 at the UF/IFAS North Florida Research and Education Center in Live Oak: RSVP here.

Rural Recharge is a monthly podcast hosted by Florida Farm Bureau Federation President Jeb S. Smith. Designed to cut through the noise of misinformation thrown our way, it features real conversations on real issues faced by the farmers and ranchers who are growing what we eat, wear and use every day. Listen to the podcast on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, iHeart, Amazon Music and YouTube.

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