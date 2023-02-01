Nominate A Local Farmer/ Rancher for the 2023 CARES Award

March FloridAgriculture eNewsletter

Florida Farm Bureau’s CARES program publicly recognizes Florida farmers and ranchers who demonstrate exemplary efforts to protect Florida’s natural resources by implementing Best Management Practices.

Recipients are awarded a This Farm CARES sign to demonstrate to all Floridians that agricultural producers are fully committed to protecting Florida’s environment.

Help us continue to formally recognize and share the stories of Florida farmers and ranchers and their efforts to be good environmental stewards by nominating your own farm/ ranch or that of a colleague.

While the deadline for nomination throughout the state is June 16, 2023, those wanting to be recognized at the 2023 Suwanee CARES event must have their nominations in by March 17, 2023.

The 22nd Suwannee CARES celebration will be held Tuesday May 2, 2023, at the UF/IFAS North Florida Research and Education Center in Live Oak from 6-8:00 p.m. In cooperation with the Suwannee River Partnership and multiple agricultural organizations and agencies, the Suwannee CARES Celebration hosts more than 600 families and community members annually. This event recognizes farmers and ranchers from across 16 counties within the Suwannee River Basin.

To nominate a farmer or rancher for their commitment to conserving our state’s natural resources for future generations, click here.

Email questions regarding the nomination process to [email protected] or contact the CARES Coordinator at (352) 204-7609.