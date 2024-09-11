OSHA Heat Rule NPRM Published in Federal Register

September 2024 FloridAgriculture eNewsletter

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) published their notice of proposed rulemaking (NPRM) on a new standard titled Heat Injury and Illness Prevention in Outdoor and Indoor Work Settings (Heat Rule).

The Heat Rule would apply to all employees working outside or indoors, including agricultural workers.

To read the NPRM, please click here. Florida Farm Bureau is reviewing the NPRM and will continue to share updates as they become available. Please be on the lookout for a Farm Bureau Action Alert with instructions on how to make your voice heard and comments recorded before the deadline of December 30, 2024.