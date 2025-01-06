Rural and Family Lands Protection Program Application Period

January 2025 FloridAgriculture eNewsletter

The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS) recently announced that an application period for the Rural and Family Lands Protection Program begins on December 18, 2024, for preservation of important agricultural lands through acquisition of perpetual easements on working agricultural lands.

The deadline for receiving applications for this review cycle shall end at 5:00 p.m. EST on January 29, 2025. Applications received after the application review cycle deadline will not be considered and will be returned to the applicant.

The application form can be downloaded here. Applications can be submitted online via https://rflppapplication.fdacs.gov/or by US Mail carrier or hand delivery to: FDACS, Rural and Family Lands Protection Program, 315 South Calhoun St. Suite 500, Tallahassee, Florida 32301.

The applicant will be notified of any deficiency and instructions for resubmission. If the required information is not received in writing via the RFLPP application form within five (5) business days of the applicant’s receipt of the notice of deficiency, the application will be rejected.

Interested parties may obtain more information from the Rural and Family Lands Protection Program website at: http://www.FDACS.gov/RFLPP or by calling (850) 681-5828 or emailing [email protected].