Tied to Ag: Bobby Floyd, Hardee County

September 2024 FloridAgriculture eNewsletter

Sixth generation Floridian Bobby Floyd grew up on his family’s cow/calf operation in Zolfo Springs. Throughout his life he has helped run cattle on the farm and has played an active role in the farm’s day-to-day operation.

After graduating from Hardee High School, Floyd attended the University of Florida and received his Bachelor of Science degree in food and resource economics. He worked for the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS) for two years before switching careers. During his time at FDACS, Floyd worked as a nematode inspector. He collected soil samples and inspected nurseries to ensure their plants were safe to ship to other states. Floyd now works as a high school Algebra 1 teacher in Hardee County.

Floyd was first introduced to Florida Farm Bureau by one of his high school friends who was interested in starting a Young Farmers and Ranchers group. When Floyd learned of the numerous leadership and networking opportunities available through Farm Bureau, he was hooked. Joining the state YF&R Leadership Group has helped Floyd grow his network and agricultural knowledge.

“I enjoy networking with different people,” said Floyd. “When we went to Omaha earlier this year, I met so many likeminded people from across the country. Everyone does something different in agriculture and it was neat to learn about.”

Through the YF&R Leadership Group and teaching high school students, Floyd enjoys helping others find their tie to agriculture and strengthening his personal tie. He continues to help on his family’s farm and enjoys connecting with his roots.

“I am staying tied to ag by teaching others where our food comes from and by encouraging young people to learn more about agriculture.”