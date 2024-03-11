Tied to Ag: Dallas Hull

March 2024 FloridAgriculture eNewsletter

Dallas Hull grew up in New Smyrna Beach where she was involved in her local 4-H and FFA programs. Her father was a Volusia County Fair Association Director during Hull’s childhood, which led to her involvement showing livestock at the county fair. She has always been around agriculture in some facet, and over the last few years, has truly grown into a strong advocate and leader in her county.

Hull attended college in Gainesville on a softball scholarship before continuing her education at the University of Central Florida. There, she received her Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology. Hull is currently working on her second degree in Public Administration with a minor in homeland security.

“I’m a crime analyst for Volusia Sheriff’s Office,” said Hull. “I’m hoping my second degree will one day help me in my professional career and on the agricultural side with food security.”

After moving back home, she started volunteering at the county fair and became involved with the cattlewomen’s association. She was introduced to Florida Farm Bureau in 2020 by Victoria Hunter, Florida Farm Bureau State Women’s Leadership Committee Chair, and has been very involved since. She serves as the Volusia County Young Farmers & Ranchers committee chair and has been a driving force behind the Taste of Volusia, a successful event that was started with funding from Farm Bureau’s County Action Program.

Taste of Volusia is a farm-to-table style social highlighting Volusia County farms, ranches and other agricultural organizations and businesses. Attendees visit with local farmers and ranchers while sampling and learning about different Volusia County agriculture commodities and the farms or ranches that they are grown on. The YF&R committee was recognized by American Farm Bureau for its inaugural event in 2022. Committee members attended the American Farm Bureau Convention in Puerto Rico, where they had a trade show booth and were able to share the success of the event and exchange ideas with other Farm Bureau members from around the country.

“I am so proud of the Taste of Volusia,” said Hull. “We’ve grown this event so much and are going on year three. It keeps getting bigger and better and it is great seeing how much our community loves it and looks forward to it. The best part is that it helps ensure our local food supply, our farmers and ranchers really appreciate it.”

Hull currently lives in Seville with her fiancé, Franklin Nolan, where they own a small cow/calf operation. Her fiancé is a welder and uses his trade to support agriculture in their area. This year, the couple is hoping to offer heifers to 4-H and FFA kids to lease and show to help them get involved in agriculture.

“Franklin’s granddad won the achievement in agriculture award in 1980,” said Hull. “We would love to one day apply for that award as well and hopefully have two achievements in agriculture award recipients in the family.”

Hull continues to strengthen her tie to agriculture through her community involvement and sharing her passion for the industry with whomever she can.