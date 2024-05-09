Tied to Ag: Katie Quincey, Gilchrist County

May 2024 FloridAgriculture eNewsletter

Katie Quincey is a proud fifth generation agriculturalist from Trenton. Her family’s cow/calf operation, Hines Cattle Co., is on the Gilchrist/Alachua County line in North Central Florida. In addition to commercial beef cattle, her family produces grass seed and hay.

“My great-grandfather on my dad’s side was a range rider,” said Quincey. “He would drive peoples’ cows to dipping vats and then drive them back to the farms. I think that’s neat.”

Quincey was heavily involved in 4-H and FFA throughout her childhood. She was an FFA state star finalist in her senior year of high school, managing her own small herd of purebred angus cattle. She and her family are still involved with FFA and donate steers to students showing at the state fair. Additionally, Quincey coaches the Bell FFA livestock judging team.

After earning her degree in Food and Resource Economics from the University of Florida, Quincey taught high school agriculture for seven years. She has transitioned from the classrooms to the fields as a technician for the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, having been in her new role for one year.

“My focus is on Best Management Practices (BMPs),” said Quincey. “I work with the farmers directly and am the middleman between the state and production agriculture. I’m the voice for them, to get their needs across and help them conserve water.”

Growing up in agriculture, Quincey has always had a strong passion for the beef industry. Her passion continued to grow when she was introduced to the Young Farmers and Ranchers program offered through Florida Farm Bureau. Although her family has always been Farm Bureau members, she is the first to be actively involved in the organization.

“Farm Bureau has given me opportunities to thrive as an individual, “said Quincey. “It has endless opportunities to make yourself better and to promote agriculture. I think if you don’t have people speaking out for agriculture then it’s going to die, and Farm Bureau gives you that voice.”

Quincey recently moved back to Gilchrist County and is excited to revitalize the Young Farmers and Ranchers program locally. She serves as the Gilchrist County Women’s Chair and is optimistic about the many ideas of the committee to promote agriculture in the community.

Throughout her career and continued leadership growth, Quincey tries to stay tied to agriculture in every aspect of her life. She often reminds herself of her roots and where she came from.

“I have a love and passion for my family’s farm and hope to take it over one day,” said Quincey.” I always keep that in mind as I create goals for the future.”