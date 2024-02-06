Tied to Ag: Matthew and Blaire Fisher

Matt and Blaire Fisher grew up in Florida’s Panhandle. Blaire grew up in Jackson County and Matt in Washington County, and the couple currently reside in Matt’s hometown of Chipley. Together, they have two sons; Brett and Brody.

The Fishers raise and sell grass fed, grain fed and Waygu beef cattle as well as grow and bale Bahia and perennial peanut hay. They attend community farmers’ markets on the weekends to sell their locally grown beef. Matt works full-time on the family farm managing the cow/calf operation and overseeing the growth and baling of hay. Blaire works for Johnson Roofing Solutions, where she is responsible for scheduling all final inspections and assisting with permit pulling.

The couple is eager to expand their involvement in Farm Bureau and learn more about agriculture across the state. Matt’s dad is the Washington County president, and the couple is eager to represent their local county at the state level and continue their involvement locally.

“Farm Bureau gives us the opportunity to meet new people and learn about new operations,” said Blaire. “We also learn how beneficial and important Farm Bureau is to members and how they help in each challenge that comes in between different operations.”

Matt and Blaire’s community involvement through their local farmers’ market has given them the opportunity to educate customers about where their food comes from. Helping more people learn about the importance of agriculture and its impact on the local economy is something that both Matt and Blaire are very passionate about.

“We are tied to ag by going to local Farmer’s Markets every weekend and sharing our production of beef with the community,” said Blaire. “We have the inventory to give people the opportunity to buy Farm to Table beef and know where it is coming from. We explain how our operation works and we plan to be even more successful in 2024 with our beef production.”