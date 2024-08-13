USDA Announces APHIS Final Rule on Electronic ID in Cattle

August 2024 FloridAgriculture eNewsletter

As the agriculture industry becomes more advanced and complex, new challenges arise. For the livestock sector, animal disease traceability has received greater attention over the last several decades as domestic and international movement of live cattle and fresh beef has increased. For this reason, in 2013 USDA enacted rules related to official identification of certain classes of cattle and bison. Earlier this year, USDA finalized an amendment to this rule, requiring that official identification be readable both visually and electronically.

The classes of cattle covered by this rule has not materially changed since the original 2013 rule, and include sexually intact cattle and bison over 18 months old, all dairy cattle, and cattle and bison used for rodeos and exhibitions. Florida Farm Bureau member-ratified policy supports animal disease traceability efforts that ensure producer confidentiality, improve consumer confidence, and function at the speed of commerce. FFBF staff have engaged with USDA on the components of this amended rule, and continue to advocate for sufficient appropriations to enable our producers to comply with the rule without substantial financial burden.

The final rule will be effective November 5, 2024, and does not change the treatment of brands and tattoos as governed by state laws. Any covered cattle identified with currently accepted methods prior to the November 5, 2024 effective date are exempted from the amended rule. Florida Farm Bureau will continue to disseminate information and resources regarding this action.