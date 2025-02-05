USDA Withdraws Fair and Competitive Livestock and Poultry Markets Rule

February 2025 FloridAgriculture eNewsletter

In the final week of the Biden Administration, Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack announced that the USDA had withdrawn its rule entitled Fair and Competitive Livestock and Poultry Markets, marking the second time such a rule had been halted.

As in the previous version, the rule intended to address unfair practices being undertaken by packers governed by the Packers and Stockyards Act (PSA). In effect, the rule would have lowered the threshold for legal action against a PSA regulated party, by not requiring proof of harm to either the industry or a single party. Furthermore, the rule did not define who is a covered party under PSA, opening the door to any individual or consumer to bring legal action.

Florida Farm Bureau opposed the ruling. In announcing the withdrawal of the rule, Secretary Vilsack stated there wasn’t enough time left in the administration to finalize the rule and keep the original intent.

