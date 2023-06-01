2023 Young Farmers & Ranchers Leadership Conference

June 2023 FloridAgriculture eNewsletter

Young Farmers & Ranchers are between the ages of 18-35 who have a desire to network, share ideas, participate in community projects and hone their leadership skills. The Florida Farm Bureau has an array of opportunities for this group of young agriculturists to become strong leaders for the future of agriculture.

One of those opportunities is the Annual Young Farmers and Ranchers Leadership Conference, which will be held July 7-9, 2023 in Orlando at the at the Orlando World Center Marriot.

The weekend conference, themed, Growing Forward, will guide attendees in ways to grow as individuals and on their farming operations. The agenda is slated with competitive events like the Achievement in Agriculture, Excellence in Agriculture and Discussion Meet, farm tours, networking opportunities and professional development sessions.

This year hear from keynote speakers Cody and Erika Archie of Bar 7 Ranch in Gatesville, Texas. Together, these first-generation ranchers raise beef cattle and dorper sheep while also utilizing various social media channels to serve as agriculture advocates.

Breakout sessions start Friday July 7 at noon where you can Grow Forward by hearing from speakers like Dr. Wendy-Lin Bartels, Research Assistant Scientist at the University of Florida’s School of Forest, Fisheries and Geomatic Sciences and Tom Donnelly, Grassroots Program Development for the American Farm Bureau Federation.

Saturday July 8 is full of farm and fun festivities with a various selection of farm tours to choose from including Showcase of Citrus, H&A Farms, Agristarts and Rafter 4R Ranch. The tours are from 11- 2:30 p.m. and includes a bagged lunch. Sign up here for a farm tour here and learn more about local Florida Agriculture. The evening will wrap up with cornhole and volleyball tournaments followed by live music.

Applications are now open for the Program Activity Award and Conference Scholarships. The deadline to apply for the Program Activity Award, Conference Scholarships, Excellence in Agriculture Award and Achievement in Agriculture Award is June 9 by 5 p.m. The deadline to apply for the Discussion Meet is June 16, by 5 p.m.

The room block is available for stays (insert dates) and closes (insert date). The last day to register for the 2023 Young Farmers and Ranchers Leadership Conference.

For more information on the conference and to register, click here.