Hurricane Debby Resources

Hurricane Debby has impacted areas of the Sunshine State with wind and heavy rain. This page contains resources from the Florida Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services that will aid farmers and ranchers who are transporting livestock during this time.

Critical Access Memo

Memorandum to County EOCs

Template for dairy employers

The FDOT Weight Waiver ENFORCEMENT BULLETIN 2024-002, and the Emergency Road Use Permit letter cover the following commodities: animal feed and feed ingredients, animal supplements, aquaculture products, avocados, cattle, citrus, eggs and egg products, fuel, fertilizer and agrichemicals, milk and milk products, peanuts, silviculture and forestry products and tomatoes.