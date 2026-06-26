2026 Fourth of July Summer Cookout Costs Continue to Increase

Families planning a Fourth of July cookout to celebrate the nation’s 250th birthday will continue to find high prices at the grocery store, based on the 2026 American Farm Bureau Federation Summer Cookout Cost Survey. This year, the cost of an Independence Day cookout in Florida will be $84.36 for 10 guests.

At $8.44 per person, this is the most expensive Fourth of July cookout survey since Farm Bureau began tracking costs in 2016. However, after adjusting for inflation, cookout costs have remained relatively stable in recent years and remain below the peak reached in 2022.

The basket includes summer cookout staples such as cheeseburgers, chicken breasts, pork chops, potato chips, pork and beans, strawberries, homemade potato salad ingredients, fresh-squeezed lemonade ingredients, chocolate chip cookies and ice cream. While the survey does not include an exhaustive list of Fourth of July options, it serves as a snapshot of prices for families this summer.

Higher grocery prices do not necessarily mean higher profits for farmers and ranchers. After expenses, farmers receive less than 6 cents of every food dollar. Most of what consumers pay at the grocery store reflects costs that come after the farm gate, including processing, packaging, transportation, marketing and retail.

Read the full report and nationwide survey results here.