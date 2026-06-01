AFBF Announces FARM 250 Photo Contest

The history of the United States is written in every row of crops, pasture and dairy barn from sea to sea. The American Farm Bureau Federation is marking the nation’s 250th anniversary through FARM 250, a celebration of the contributions of America’s farmers in helping to grow America into the nation it is today.

Feeding Families

Advancing Innovation

Rural resilience

Mindful Stewardship

This celebration includes highlighting farms and ranches across the country through the FARM 250 photo contest. The contest is a great opportunity for members to share images of what means the most to them on their own farms and ranches. Members are encouraged to enter photos that highlight American agriculture—anything ranching- or farming-related, from sunrises and sunsets to family portraits, hero images, landscapes and farmscapes.

Photos can help bridge the gap between farmers and a non-farming audience. Farmers are the best source of photos that can help people better understand where their food comes from. The top 10 will be voted on across social media platforms and on the FARM250 website. The winner of the contest is eligible for a new iPhone, courtesy of T-Mobile and a trip to Charlotte, North Carolina, for the American Farm Bureau Convention.

The winner must be a Farm Bureau member. The contest opens June 1 and closes September 9, 2026.