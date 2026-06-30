Florida Agriculture Secures Key Wins in the FY 2026-27 State Budget

The Fiscal Year 2026-27 budget marks a historic year for Florida agriculture and working lands conservation. Through the leadership of the Florida Legislature, Commissioner Wilton Simpson and agricultural advocates across the state, Florida secured major investments in land conservation, water resource protection, agricultural research, food security and rural communities.

The final budget reinforces agriculture’s role as a cornerstone of Florida’s economy and heritage, with significant funding dedicated to preserving working lands, strengthening natural resource stewardship, supporting producers and ensuring the long-term viability of the state’s agricultural industry. These investments reflect a broad recognition of the essential role Florida’s farmers and ranchers play in the state’s economic prosperity, food security, environmental stewardship and quality of life.

As enacted, the FY 2026-27 budget delivers significant wins for Florida agriculture and demonstrates a continued commitment to protecting the land, resources, and rural communities that help sustain one of the nation’s most diverse and productive agricultural economies.

Overview of the Final Budget

Total State Budget: $117.6 billion

Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS)

The Rural and Family Lands Protection Program received $425 million to support its unprecedented efforts to save Florida’s working farms and ranches — and the Florida Wildlife Corridor — from development. Since its inception, the Rural and Family Lands Protection Program has permanently preserved over 234,000 acres of working agricultural land with over 168,000 acres preserved during Commissioner Simpson’s administration.

received to support its unprecedented efforts to save Florida’s working farms and ranches — and the Florida Wildlife Corridor — from development. Since its inception, the Rural and Family Lands Protection Program has permanently preserved over 234,000 acres of working agricultural land with over 168,000 acres preserved during Commissioner Simpson’s administration. The Florida Forest Service received $132 million to support wildfire suppression, mitigation, prevention and detection efforts; land management efforts, including habitat restoration, reforestation and state forest recreation improvements; and the maintenance and purchase of critical firefighting equipment.

received to support wildfire suppression, mitigation, prevention and detection efforts; land management efforts, including habitat restoration, reforestation and state forest recreation improvements; and the maintenance and purchase of critical firefighting equipment. Farmers Feeding Florida received $38 million to support the purchase, transport and distribution of Florida-grown food products for the benefit of food-insecure Florida residents. In its first year, the Farmers Feeding Florida program recovered and distributed more than 43 million pounds of fresh Florida food.

received to support the purchase, transport and distribution of Florida-grown food products for the benefit of food-insecure Florida residents. In its first year, the Farmers Feeding Florida program recovered and distributed more than 43 million pounds of fresh Florida food. Florida’s citrus industry received $193.4 million to support research; cost-share for equipment and infrastructure improvements at citrus nurseries and packinghouses; and the production and increased availability of healthy citrus rootstock.

received to support research; cost-share for equipment and infrastructure improvements at citrus nurseries and packinghouses; and the production and increased availability of healthy citrus rootstock. FDACS’ Bronson Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory received over $42 million to expand its capabilities to detect and investigate animal diseases that affect human and animal health. The Bronson Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory is the only veterinary diagnostic laboratory in the state of Florida accredited by the American Association of Veterinary Laboratory Diagnosticians. The legislature also funded a loan repayment program to reimburse up to $25,000 per year for veterinarians who treat food animals and equine and who commit to working in Florida.

received over to expand its capabilities to detect and investigate animal diseases that affect human and animal health. The Bronson Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory is the only veterinary diagnostic laboratory in the state of Florida accredited by the American Association of Veterinary Laboratory Diagnosticians. The legislature also funded a loan repayment program to reimburse up to $25,000 per year for veterinarians who treat food animals and equine and who commit to working in Florida. FDACS received $4 million to support oyster restoration efforts and allow the deployment of Oyster Rag Pots (ORPs) on 18 acres of vacant submerged lands to improve water quality and enhance shoreline protection.

efforts and allow the deployment of Oyster Rag Pots (ORPs) on 18 acres of vacant submerged lands to improve water quality and enhance shoreline protection. Florida Future Farmers of America received $1 million in funding for scholarships to ensure that nearly 70,000 students enrolled in agricultural education in Florida will benefit from FFA programming that provides leadership, personal growth, and workforce training opportunities.

received in funding for scholarships to ensure that nearly 70,000 students enrolled in agricultural education in Florida will benefit from FFA programming that provides leadership, personal growth, and workforce training opportunities. The Florida State Fair received $9.5 million in funding to complete critical infrastructure upgrades and expand the Florida Center exhibit building.

received in funding to complete critical infrastructure upgrades and expand the Florida Center exhibit building. The Fresh From Florida program received $19 million to connect consumers with Florida-grown products and champion Florida’s agriculture industry through consumer marketing campaigns and partnerships with 100+ domestic and international retailers.

University of Florida – Institute of Food & Agricultural Sciences (UF/IFAS)

Florida 4-H (Camp Cherry Lake) received $5 million for outdoor education facility

for outdoor education facility UF/IFAS Workload received $6.3 million

Gulf Coast Research and Education Center received $1 million

Crop Transformation Center received $2.25 million

Animal Sciences received $4 million

Fertilizer rate study received $1 million

Key Budget Components

Taxes & Tax Relief

Permanent Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday established.

established. Permanent sales tax exemptions for: Disaster preparedness supplies Diapers and baby products Sunscreen Insect repellent State park admissions

Second Amendment Sales Tax Holiday returns from September 1 – December 31, 2026 .

returns from . Up to $500 sales tax refund for qualifying impact-resistant windows and doors purchased between July 2026 and June 2029.

Education & Workforce

$30 billion for K-12 education. Per-student funding increases to $9,338 .

for K-12 education. $1.56 billion for teacher and instructional personnel salary increases

for teacher and instructional personnel salary increases $1.65 billion for early childhood education programs

for early childhood education programs $1.8 billion for the Florida College System

for the Florida College System $3.9 billion for the State University System

for the State University System $732 million for workforce education and training programs, including: Nursing education Career and Technical Education (CTE) Apprenticeship and pre-apprenticeship programs

for workforce education and training programs, including:

Economic Development & Infrastructure

$14.4 billion for transportation projects statewide

for transportation projects statewide $4.9 billion for highway construction and maintenance

for highway construction and maintenance $155.5 million for seaport improvements

for seaport improvements $374.7 million for aviation infrastructure

for aviation infrastructure $40 million for the Job Growth Grant Fund

for the Job Growth Grant Fund $80 million for VISIT FLORIDA marketing efforts

Rural & Community Development

$27 million for the Rural Infrastructure Fund

for the Rural Infrastructure Fund $81.8 million for the Small County Outreach Program

for the Small County Outreach Program Continued investments targeting infrastructure improvements and economic development in rural communities

Housing

$165.7 million for the State Housing Initiatives Partnership (SHIP) program

for the State Housing Initiatives Partnership (SHIP) program $70.8 million for the State Apartment Incentive Loan (SAIL) program

for the State Apartment Incentive Loan (SAIL) program $50 million for the Hometown Heroes Housing Program

Public Safety & Military

$19.8 million for pay increases for state law enforcement officers

for pay increases for state law enforcement officers $20 million for the Law Enforcement Recruitment Bonus Program

for the Law Enforcement Recruitment Bonus Program $2.5 million for firefighter pay increases

for firefighter pay increases $52 million for National Guard facilities and education support

for National Guard facilities and education support $15 million for fentanyl enforcement initiatives

Healthcare & Human Services

More than $73 million for behavioral health services

for behavioral health services More than $164 million in opioid settlement funding for treatment, prevention, and recovery programs

in opioid settlement funding for treatment, prevention, and recovery programs $127.5 million for cancer research through the Casey DeSantis Cancer Research Program

for cancer research through the Casey DeSantis Cancer Research Program $70 million for the Florida Cancer Innovation Fund

Final Note

The FY 2026-27 budget stands as one of the most significant investments in Florida agriculture and working lands conservation in state history. From record support for land preservation and natural resource protection to investments in agricultural research, food security, rural infrastructure, and disaster resilience, the budget reflects a strong commitment to the future of Florida agriculture.

Together, these investments strengthen the state’s agricultural economy, safeguard working farms and ranches, support rural communities, and ensure Florida remains a national leader in food production, conservation, and resource stewardship for generations to come.