 Skip to content
Florida Farm Bureau

North Florida Farmers Recognized for Environmental Stewardship

Nine farmers and ranchers were honored for their environmental stewardship with a County Alliance for Responsible Environmental Stewardship (CARES) award on May 7 at the UF/IFAS North Florida Research and Education Center- Suwannee Valley during the 25th Annual Suwannee CARES Celebration. Families recognized have demonstrated sustainability practices that provide open spaces, fresh air, wildlife habitat and water recharge for Florida aquifers.

Recipients recognized were:

AAA Hay, Bradford County

Clemons Farm, Bradford County

Spring Head Ranch, Columbia County

JCF Farm, Gilchrist County

Murphy Farm, Hamilton County

Fulford Family Farms, LLC., Jefferson County

Windy Ridge Ranch, Madison County

Sunset Specialty Groundcover, Suwannee County

M&S Fertilizer and Farm, LLC., Union County

“Florida farmers and ranchers are among the most responsible stewards of the land,” said President Jeb S. Smith, Florida Farm Bureau. “We are proud to recognize these farm families and highlight their efforts in preserving our states natural resources for future generations.”

Recipients received a sign to place at their farm gate to help bring awareness to their commitment to sustainability.

For CARES recipient and event photos from the 25th Suwannee CARES Celebration, click here.

The CARES program was established by Florida Farm Bureau and the Suwannee River Partnership in 2001 to recognize superior natural resource conservation by agricultural producers.  The program relies on action by farmers and ranchers to implement state-of-the-art natural resource management systems, or Best Management Practices, on their properties. More than 900 agriculturists statewide have received the CARES award since the program was established.

Related News

Local Farmers Recognized for Taking the Lead in Environmental Stewardship

          Eight farmers and ranchers were honored for their natural resource conservation with a County Alliance for Responsible Environmental Stewardship (CARES) award on May 5, 2022 at the UF/IFAS North Florida Research and Education Center- Suwannee Valley during the 21st Annual Suwannee CARES Celebration.

Nominate A Local Farmer/ Rancher for the 2023 CARES Award

March FloridAgriculture eNewsletter Florida Farm Bureau’s CARES program publicly recognizes Florida farmers and ranchers who demonstrate exemplary efforts to protect Florida’s natural resources by implementing Best Management Practices. Recipients are awarded a This Farm CARES sign to demonstrate to all Floridians that agricultural producers are fully committed to protecting Florida’s…

Eleven Farm Families Recognized for Sustainability

Eleven farm families were honored for their sustainability efforts with a County Alliance for Responsible Environmental Stewardship (CARES) award during the 24th Annual Suwannee CARES Celebration at the UF/IFAS North Florida Research and Education Center- Suwannee Valley. The event drew a record-breaking attendance with more…

View All Posts

Get It While It's Ripe! Sign Up for Our E-Newsletter

Stay connected by receiving our newsletter covering general interest topics in Florida, the latest news, discounts and more!

This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.