North Florida Farmers Recognized for Environmental Stewardship

Nine farmers and ranchers were honored for their environmental stewardship with a County Alliance for Responsible Environmental Stewardship (CARES) award on May 7 at the UF/IFAS North Florida Research and Education Center- Suwannee Valley during the 25th Annual Suwannee CARES Celebration. Families recognized have demonstrated sustainability practices that provide open spaces, fresh air, wildlife habitat and water recharge for Florida aquifers.

Recipients recognized were:

AAA Hay, Bradford County

Clemons Farm, Bradford County

Spring Head Ranch, Columbia County

JCF Farm, Gilchrist County

Murphy Farm, Hamilton County

Fulford Family Farms, LLC., Jefferson County

Windy Ridge Ranch, Madison County

Sunset Specialty Groundcover, Suwannee County

M&S Fertilizer and Farm, LLC., Union County

“Florida farmers and ranchers are among the most responsible stewards of the land,” said President Jeb S. Smith, Florida Farm Bureau. “We are proud to recognize these farm families and highlight their efforts in preserving our states natural resources for future generations.”

Recipients received a sign to place at their farm gate to help bring awareness to their commitment to sustainability.

For CARES recipient and event photos from the 25th Suwannee CARES Celebration, click here.

The CARES program was established by Florida Farm Bureau and the Suwannee River Partnership in 2001 to recognize superior natural resource conservation by agricultural producers. The program relies on action by farmers and ranchers to implement state-of-the-art natural resource management systems, or Best Management Practices, on their properties. More than 900 agriculturists statewide have received the CARES award since the program was established.