Participate in the AFBF July 4th Cookout Survey

Grassroots Farm Bureau members are invited to participate June 1-7 in American Farm Bureau’s Summer Cookout Survey of retail food prices commonly used to prepare a cookout meal for 10 people. The survey tracks prices on commonly found foods including ground beef, American cheese, hamburger buns, chicken breasts, pork chops, potatoes, onions, celery, eggs, canned pork & beans, strawberries, lemons, sugar, chocolate chip cookies and ice cream.

Survey results will be used for a July Fourth national publicity campaign on the retail cost of food that emphasizes its relatively small increase in price over time compared to other consumer goods, as well as the contribution of U.S. food, fiber and fuel production to national security.

How You Can Help

Between June 1-7, complete a mobile-friendly web survey, available at Org/CookoutSurvey. Please note: this link will be active starting June 1 and closes June 7 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern.

this link will be active starting June 1 and closes June 7 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern. You may visit a grocery store in person, if you wish, or check prices using a grocery store app or website.

Starting June 24, re-share social media posts and graphics about the survey results, including information about the farmers’ share of the retail food dollar.

Survey Tips