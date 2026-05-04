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Florida Farm Bureau

Prepare for the 2026 Hurricane Season

Florida residents should prepare for a below-normal 2026 Atlantic hurricane season, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) National Weather Service.  

Cone Graphic image courtesy of the National Hurricane Center

In addition to a below-normal hurricane season, NOAA is implementing updated National Hurricane Center (NHC) products and services. One update is a new version of the Cone Graphic that includes a depiction of all land-based tropic storm and hurricane watches and warnings in effect for the continental United States, Hawaii, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Additionally, the NHC is updating the hurricanes.gov website to be more mobile friendly and accessible, making it easier to view resources and weather updates. More information and additional 2026 updates can be found here.

While this year is expecting a below-normal season, Florida Farm Bureau encourages Floridians to take all the necessary precautions when it comes to preparing for a hurricane. Florida residents are encouraged to follow the tips below to ensure all necessary precautions are taken pre- and post- hurricanes.  

  • Gather supplies such as medication, non-perishable food, water, pet supplies, batteries, generators and sanitizing items. A complete list of suggested items can be found here
  • Make an emergency plan for those in your household.  
  • Gather and review important documents. This includes insurance documents, identification cards and other personal documents.  
  • Download and monitor the weather app to receive storm updates.  

It is important to document any damage after a hurricane. Before starting cleanup, make sure to take pictures of any fallen debris, flooding and other damage to your personal property. Florida Farm Bureau provides members with an up-to-date hurricane resource page with important documents and quick access to waivers and agriculture resources, which can be found here.  

More hurricane preparedness tips can be found at Hurricanes | Ready.gov.  

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