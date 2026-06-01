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Florida Farm Bureau

Public Notice by the Florida Pork Improvement Group and the National Pork Board

The election of pork producer delegate candidates for the 2027 National Pork Producers (Pork Act) Delegate Body will take place at 10:00am on Thursday, July 23, 2026 in conjunction with a Board of Directors meeting of the Florida Pork Improvement Group at the Florida Farm Bureau Federation office, 5700 SW 34th St., Gainesville, FL 32608. All Florida pork producers are invited to attend.

Any producer, age 18 or older, who is a resident of Florida and has paid all assessments due may be considered as a delegate candidate and/or participate in the election. All eligible producers are encouraged to bring with them a sales receipt proving that hogs were sold in their name and the checkoff deducted. For more information, contact the Florida Pork Improvement Group, PO Box 147030 Gainesville, FL 32614 or by phone, (352) 384-2633.

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