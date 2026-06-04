Rural Recharge Ep 39: LaDonna LaValle- Agricultural Advocacy & the Arts

In episode 39 of the Rural Recharge podcast, Florida Farm Bureau President Jeb S. Smith is joined by LaDonna LaValle, District 3 Women’s Leadership Committee Chair for Florida Farm Bureau, to share how her family’s story of recovery after devastating hurricanes hit their farm, why communication matters in agriculture and how Farm Bureau connections can support farmers and ranchers in times of need.

LaValle has been an active member of the Taylor County Farm Bureau Board of Directors for more than 15 years. She is a recent graduate of American Farm Bureau’s Women’s Communications Boot Camp, where she strengthened her skills in effectively advocating for agriculture with legislators, media and the public.

LaValle and her husband, Joe, operate Perryland Poultry, LLC, a multigenerational poultry, cattle and hay operation in Taylor County with roots dating back nearly 100 years. Their farm suffered significant losses after multiple hurricanes, including the destruction of poultry houses that forced them to shut down operations. Through support from Farm Bureau leaders and state officials, the Lavalles secured disaster relief funding and are working to rebuild their operation and continue their family’s farming legacy.

LaValle credits Farm Bureau for providing her numerous opportunities to learn, lead and advocate. She emphasizes that anyone, regardless of background, can get involved in supporting agriculture to make a meaningful impact.

“Your story matters, and you don’t have to wait until you feel perfectly prepared to use your voice,” LaValle said. “I was not raised on a farm. I married into agriculture. But over the years, farming became part of my family, part of my community, part of my purpose, part of me.”

Beyond the farm, LaValle is deeply involved in her community as the owner of a dance and gymnastics studio, where she focuses on promoting health and building confidence in youth. She also played a key role in helping establish an FFA program in her county, demonstrating her commitment to supporting the next generation of agriculture.

“Farm Bureau has shown me the power of connection. It has given me opportunities to learn, to lead, and to speak for agriculture, especially during some of the hardest seasons of our family’s life.”

Rural Recharge is a monthly podcast hosted by Florida Farm Bureau Federation President Jeb S. Smith. Designed to cut through the noise of misinformation thrown our way, it features real conversations on real issues faced by the farmers and ranchers who are growing what we eat, wear and use every day. Listen to the podcast on Spotify, Apple, iHeart, Amazon Music and YouTube.