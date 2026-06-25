Statement on Supplemental Funding Request to Congress

“Florida Farm Bureau Federation appreciates the Trump Administration for recognizing the extraordinary challenges facing America’s farmers and ranchers and for including critical agricultural assistance in its supplemental funding request to Congress.” said President of Florida Farm Bureau Federation, Jeb S. Smith.

“Florida’s farmers have endured significant economic pressures in recent years, including rising input costs, market volatility, foreign competition, natural disasters, and severe weather events. The proposed $10 billion in economic assistance for agricultural producers and $1.1 billion in targeted relief for Florida producers impacted by devastating winter storms and freezes would provide much needed support to farm families working to recover and remain in business.

We are especially grateful to U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins, Commissioner Wilton Simpson, and members of Florida’s congressional delegation for their continued advocacy on behalf of Florida agriculture. Their leadership and commitment have helped ensure that the unique needs of Florida’s specialty crop producers are being recognized in Washington.